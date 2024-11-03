Flood: Alagoa Calls On Bayelsa Govt To Utilize Earmarked N3bn

Share

Morris Alagoa, Deputy Executive Director of Environmental Defenders Network, Chief Alagoa has called on Bayelsa State Governornme to as a matter of urgency utilize the 3 billion naira earmarked to ameliorate the suffering of this 2024 flood victims.

He said will help the flood victims at Biseni, Amasomma, Sampuo and other communities in the state currently affected by the flood.

Speaking at the weekend when he led some journalists to Biseni Community, in Yenagoa Local Government of the state, Alagoa stated that the people suffering and called for urgent action from government at the federal and state levels as well as interventionist agencies.

He also hailed the scrapping of the Niger Delta Ministry disclosing that it has failed to make its impact felt in communities.

He challenged the Niger Delta Development Commission to come to the aid of the people while urging the Federal government to give succour to Biseni.

He advised that the government should fashion efficient and transparent mechanisms to distribute relief materials while supervising political appointees who always divert them.

He said: “This is one of the reasons why I supported the scrapping of the Niger Delta Ministry because that ministry was like a conduit pipe, they will produce a budget approved by the National Assembly but there is no project in the Niger Delta by the ministry.”

“Upon all these years that this place has been submerged by recurrent floods, no sign of NDDC to say this is higher ground or a place for the people in case of emergency.”

“The state government too, you don’t see anything. The same thing with the Federal Government but the oil is flowing uninterrupted. The people are just left to suffer while they are contributing humongous amounts of money into the purse.”

“Unfortunately even when relief materials are provided, we have benefit captors in the state who will go and stock this thing in their own private houses.”

“We have also heard about 3 billion naira provided by the Federal Government to the State Government in relation to the flood. Normally, we expect that the state government will do something now that these people are suffering this thing.

“The government should use that money to cushion out their suffering and fashion out a mechanism in distributing the relief materials so that there will be a good measure of transparency and accountability.”

“The government should not trust the appointees because they have been running away with relief materials.”

Most of the victims from several communities across the Kingdom who are taking refuge on a bridge, road and makeshift camps also sent a passionate save our souls cry to the Federal and Bayelsa State governments to come to their rescue.

Many homes, schools, health facilities, worship centres, roads and farmlands have been submerged by the rampaging flood waters

The Ibedaowei of the Biseni clan, King David Obuma, a former Majority Leader in the State House of Assembly said they feel abandoned as the floods have brought serious hunger and shelter issues.

He urged the government to help them to sand fill some places as higher grounds for refuge as a short-term measure, while embankment of the river bank, dykes and dams should be constructed as long-term solutions.

Also, King Akile Peter Debekeme, the Pere of Biseni lamented that despite playing host to several oil wells and gas facilities, the people of the Kingdom continue to be at the receiving end of flood disasters each year, calling for government’s intervention through the provision of relief materials and construction of internally displaced persons camps in the area.

Some of the displaced persons including the secretary to the chiefs’ council, Oweifa Godday and Ere Konugha who are taking refuge at a temporary shelter on a bridge say they are distressed and confused as they are separated from their families.

