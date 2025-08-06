Flood Affects 3 Villages, Scores Displaced In Sokoto

At least 50 households have been severely affected by a devastating flood in the Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, prompting urgent calls for immediate humanitarian intervention and emergency relief efforts.

The flood, which swept through several communities, including Tangaza town, Gidan Madi, Baidi, and Madarare, caused extensive damage to homes, farmlands, boundary walls, dug wells, and other critical infrastructure.

Scores of families have been displaced and are now in urgent need of food, shelter, medical attention, and clean water.

A high-level delegation, led by the Chairman of Tangaza LGA Council, Hon. Isah Salihu Kalenjeni, visited the affected communities to assess the damage and offer solidarity.

The delegation included the Sokoto State House of Assembly member representing Tangaza, Hon. Aliyu Lumu Gidan Madi; the Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Nura Shehu Tangaza; the Tangaza LGA Party Chairman, Hon. Bilyaminu Usman Ruwa-Wuri; and the Vice Chairman of Tangaza LGA Council, Hon. Ibrahim K. Usman.

During the visit, the leaders assured residents that their plight would be communicated urgently to relevant government agencies and humanitarian partners to mobilise prompt relief.