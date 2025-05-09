Flood: ACF Calls For Strict Enforcement Of Regulations Ahead Of Raining Season

Share

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on government at all levels in the country to ensure strict enforcement of regulatory planning, authorisations, relevant building codes, town regional and environmental regulations to prevent the impact of flooding in the coming raining season.

The forum also called on government to punish any agency or individuals who through “Incompetence, deliberate misconduct, dereliction or quackery,” allow the people to suffice the effect people to suffice the effect of flooding.

ACF in a statement by Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba made available to journalists in Kaduna said its attention has been drawn to official predictions of impending floods in riverine and other floodprone areas of Nigeria during the 2025 rainy season.

According to the Nigerian Hydrological Services, the floods are expected to affect 1,249 communities, across 176 local government areas in 30 states, 16 of which (states) in the North, plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

ACF said: “Communities without adequate preparations typically experience deaths, destruction of farmlands, public and private property damage, disruptions to means of livelihoods, food shortages among others.”

The forum which said the floods could not come at worst of times, given the dire economic and other existential constraints that citizens have been living with called on “public agencies to ensure the completion of repairs to damaged infrastructure, roads, bridges, public buildings including schools, medical facilities, markets before the raining season.

