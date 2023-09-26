Flood: 18,904 Households Receive Relief Materials In Anambra

…As 10 LGAs Open Camps.

A total of 18,904 households affected by the perennial flood disaster last year in Anambra State have received relief materials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

This is coming as the Anambra Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Flood Mitigation Committee, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim announces that the government has established holding camps in ten local government areas in the state ahead of this year’s flooding.

The Director-General, NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed disclosed this in Awka during the distribution of the special national economic and livelihood emergency intervention to 2022 flood victims and vulnerable persons on Tuesday.

Ahmed who was represented by Assistant Director, NEMA, Olusegun Mr Afolarin said that the intervention was to cushion the effect of the flood devastation as well as the economic hardship occasioned by the removal of oil subsidy.

“The 2022 flood disaster devastated many communities across the country, including Anambra state. After the flood incident, damage and loss assessments were conducted and relief items were approved for 18,904 households in Anambra.

“The assessment was done in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency, hence, the distribution of the relief items to support the victims’ quick return to normalcy, ” he said.

The NEMA DG advised beneficiaries to make utmost use of the items and avoid selling the non-food items as it is expected that they continue their livelihood with empowerment.

Also speaking, the governor Charles Soludo, appreciated the federal government for the intervention, saying that the effect of the flood disaster is beyond the capacity of the state government.

Soludo represented by his deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, said the flood incident affected health, education and economic sectors as well as the livelihood of residents.

“Our administration is committed to supporting programmes that would be directed towards alleviating the socio-economic hardship of the people of the state.

“In preparation for this year’s flooding, the holding camps are already activated and people in the riverine areas will soon be moving in as the water level continues to rise this year,” he said.

In a remark, Executive Secretary, SEMA, Chief Paul Odenigbo said that the beneficiaries were drawn from 10 Local Government Areas affected by the flood incident in the state.

Some of the items distributed were sewing, machines, grinding machines, water pump machines, cooking stoves, cooking pots, mattresses, mosquito nets, mats, soap, buckets, and blankets.

Others were herbicides, pesticides, growth enhancers, fertilizers, yam, rice, beans and maize seedlings, salt, garlic, sachets of tomato pastes, vegetable oil and seasoning cubes.