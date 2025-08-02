Flood: 165 Killed, 82 Missing In 19 States – NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday revealed that no fewer than 165 persons have reportedly died, while 82 are missing, and 119,791 persons were affected by the 2025 flooding across the country.

According to the statement issued by the NEMA, 138 persons sustained various degrees of injuries, 43,936 were displaced, 8,594 houses were affected, and 8,278 farmlands were destroyed across 43 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 19 States.

The agency also noted that children and women were mostly affected, and the states with the highest number of affected persons are Imo, Rivers, Abia, Borno, and Kaduna States.

Meanwhile, the 19 states affected are: Abia, FCT, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Borno, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Ondo, Rivers and Sokoto States.

It said, “53,314 children, 36,573 women, 24,600 men, 5,304 elderly, 1,863 disabled persons have so far been affected by this year’s flood.”