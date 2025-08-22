FLIP film festival debuts in Lagos

Freedom Park, Hospital Road, Lagos Island, would come alive today, as the curtain opens on the Maiden Edition of Film in the Park (FLIP), film festival.

Lead organiser of the festival and a budding film producer, Precious Tomiwa Otun, who made this known, said the Film

in the Park Festival seeks to showcase the works of emerging filmmakers who want to share their love for cinema and storytelling.

Also, she said that the film festival themed: “Empowering Emerging Voices and Inspiring Change,” is dedicated to uncovering and showcasing emerging talents and diverse voices within the film industry.

She said: “This festival promises a showcase of cinematic brilliance, where the art of film is celebrated and harnessed as a powerful tool for cultural documentation and social change.

Talking about the purpose of FLIP, she continued: “The FLIP festival is borne out of a need to document and illuminate our life and times through the creativity of film.

“Unlike music which is another beloved form of artistic expression, films have a unique and lasting impact, etching themselves into our collective memories.

“Some people have shared their experiences growing up, how they often found themselves mimicking actors from the films they watched, adopting their walks and accents, captivated by their stories.

“Consider how most people don’t have favorable opinions of the Nigerian Police, this can be traced to their portrayal in most films.

The FLIP festival seeks to contribute positively to this journey by documenting and showcasing the work of budding and exceptional filmmakers.

“This task is crucial, as the stories we tell today will shape the legacy we leave behind, just like how we are, shaped the stories we watched and heard while growing up.”

Tomiwa Otun also adds “while celebrating diversity and resilience, the theme of our festival , “Empowering Voices, Inspiring Change” is a heartfelt tribute to the vibrant and diverse experiences of young Nigerians, it celebrates their creativity and talent amidst the obstacles they face.”

Over two hundred enthusiasts are expected at the event.