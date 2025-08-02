Flip Festival 2.0 Bigger, Bolder, Impactful –Convener

The convener of Film in the Park(FLIP) Festival, Tomiwa Precious Otun, has said that the second edition of the initiative, billed for Sunday, September 21, promises to be bigger, bolder and more impactful.

Otun, who made this known in a statement, said the event, tagged FLIP 2.0 would feature over 10 film screenings, live performances, storytelling and community engagements.

“This followed the success of the first edition, which passed our expectations,” she said.

Also, she said that the event billed for the Freedom Park, Broad Street, Lagos Island, between 4 pm and 7 pm, would create a space where emerging African filmmakers share authentic stories which reflect our realities, resilience, and creativity.”

Otun explains further: “Following the remarkable success of our maiden edition in 2024, this year’s FLIP film festival promises to be bigger, bolder and even more impactful. With a meet and greet with the film producers, business networking, musical performances by upcoming artistes, relax and watch and fun games.”

The Film in the Park 2.0 festival again seeks to reignite that magic, showcasing the works of emerging filmmakers who want to share your love for cinema and storytelling.

Tomiwa Precious Otun, a budding Film producer and lead organizer of the FLIP 2.0 film festival, further stated, “The Film in the Park (FLIP)2.0 edition is themed ‘A Sabi Experience’, dedicated to further uncovering and showcasing emerging talent and diverse voices within the film industry.

“This festival promises again a showcase of cinematic brilliance, where the art of film is celebrated and harnessed as a powerful tool for cultural documentation and social change.

Tomiwa Otun “The vision is firmly rooted in purpose, the FLIP festival was borne out of a need to document and illuminate our life and times through the creativity of film. Unlike music, which is another beloved form of artistic expression, films have a unique and lasting impact, etching themselves into our collective memories.”

She noted: “Some people have shared their experiences growing up, how they often found themselves mimicking actors from the films they watched, adopting their walks and accents, captivated by their stories.

“Consider how most people don’t have favourable opinions of the Nigerian Police; this can be traced to their portrayal in most films. The FLIP festival seeks to contribute positively to this journey by documenting and showcasing the work of budding and exceptional filmmakers.

“This task is crucial, as the stories we tell today will shape the legacy we leave behind, just like how we are shaped by the stories we watched and heard while growing up.”

Tomiwa Otun also adds: “While celebrating diversity and resilience, the theme of our festival, ‘A Sabi Experience’ is a heartfelt tribute to the vibrant and diverse experiences of young Nigerians, it celebrates their creativity and talent amidst the obstacles they face.”