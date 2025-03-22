Flights Resume At Heathrow Airport After Fire Disrupts Operations

Share

On Friday, flights at Britain’s Heathrow Airport resumed after a massive fire knocked out power supply, forcing Europe’s busiest airport to shut down for an entire day.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the disruption stranded thousands of passengers and caused global travel chaos and they were advised to stay away as airlines scrambled to reroute flights.

Heathrow officials confirmed that their teams worked tirelessly to restore operations after the fire engulfed a nearby substation on Thursday night, leading to the airport’s complete closure.

The airport had been scheduled to handle 1,351 flights on Friday, transporting up to 291,000 passengers.

However, many aircraft were diverted to other airports across Britain and Europe, while several long-haul flights were forced to return to their points of departure.

Although Heathrow managed to operate a limited number of flights on Friday to reposition aircraft and bring planes into London, full operations are expected to resume by Saturday morning.

“What I’d like to do is to apologise to the many people who have had their travel affected … we are very sorry about all the inconvenience,” Heathrow Chief Executive Thomas Woldbye said.

British police, after an initial assessment, stated they were not treating the incident as suspicious, though investigations remain ongoing.

The London Fire Brigade will focus its inquiries on the electrical distribution equipment.

The shutdown sparked frustration among airlines, with industry players questioning how such a critical infrastructure failure could occur at one of the world’s busiest airports.

Analysts estimate that the financial impact could run into tens of millions of pounds, raising concerns about who will bear the cost of the disruption.

Woldbye defended the airport’s response, stating that contingency systems had worked as expected.

However, he admitted that certain large-scale incidents remain difficult to fully prevent.

“This power supply is a bit of a weak point. But of course, contingencies of certain sizes we cannot guard ourselves against 100%, and this is one of them,” he added.

With full operations expected to resume, Heathrow officials are now working with airlines to clear backlogs and ensure passengers can reach their destinations as soon as possible.

