Flights Resume After Lagos Airport Fire Incident

Following the fire outbreak at the Old Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Monday, February 23, the Airport Police Command, Lagos, confirmed that normalcy has been restored and flight operations have fully resumed.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the fire incident had disrupted flight operations, and stranded passengers were led to the diversion of some international flights after it affected control tower activities.

Thick smoke was seen billowing from parts of the terminal as firefighters battled the blaze for several hours.

Speaking on the development in a statement issued on Tuesday, the Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Mohammed Adeola, said the situation was stabilised later the same day.

Adeola said the fire, which started in a section of the old terminal building, was fully brought under control and extinguished through the coordinated efforts of all responding agencies.”

According to the command, twelve workers trapped in the affected areas, including sections near the control tower, were rescued.

The police further confirmed that flight operations have resumed.

“The Airport Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos, is pleased to update the public on the successful containment of the fire outbreak at the Old Terminal 1 building of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA)

“By late hours on the same day, the situation had been stabilised.

“Twelve workers who were trapped in the affected areas, including sections near the control tower, were safely evacuated.

“All evacuees received prompt medical attention, and no casualties or fatalities were recorded.

“Flight operations, which were temporarily disrupted, have fully resumed. All activities have now been relocated to the New Terminal, while the Old Terminal 1 building remains closed to all operations and access pending further assessment and clearance,” Adeola stated.

Commending the responders, the command said it “Commends the professionalism, bravery, and swift collaboration of FAAN Rescue and Fire Fighting Services, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, medical teams, and all personnel involved, in ensuring that lives were protected and the incident contained without loss of life.”