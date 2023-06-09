New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
Flights Grounded As Canada Wildfire Smoke Chokes Airports

Millions across North America are being advised to wear high- grade masks outdoors due to air pollution created by intense wildfires in Canada. Flights have been grounded and delayed at some major US airports due to wildfire smoke causing low visibility, reports the BBC. The Canadian government says nearly 100 million people in the US and Canada are currently experiencing very poor air quality.

More than 400 fires are burning across Canada and 236 are out of control. Hundreds of firefighters from the US, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa have been deployed to Canada, and more are on the way. Meanwhile, Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser shared an update with the public on Thursday, announcing closures of city parks, fields and playgrounds.

In DC, air quality remains “very unhealthy”, according to local advisories. Bowser said the city would stop trash and recycling pickups on Friday out of an abundance of caution.

