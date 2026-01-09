Flightpadi Launches Ava, Africa’s First AI-Powered Conversational Flight Booking Assistant

Flightpadi , a Nigerian travel technology company, has launched Ava, Africa’s first AI-powered conversational flight booking assistant, designed to simplify how travellers search, book, and manage flights using chat-based conversations.

Ava allows travellers to find flights, compare prices, book tickets, and receive post-booking support simply by chatting, removing the need to navigate complex forms or multiple airline websites.

By using artificial intelligence, Ava understands natural language requests, making flight booking faster and more intuitive.

A Smarter Way to Book Flights Through Chat

With Ava, users can tell the assistant where they want to travel, their preferred dates, and other details in plain language.

Ava then handles the entire booking process, from flight search to ticket confirmation.

The assistant was first launched on WhatsApp, enabling travelers to book flights on a platform they already use daily.

Flightpadi plans to expand Ava to additional messaging platforms in the coming months, giving users more flexibility in how they access flight booking services.

Solving Common Travel Challenges in Nigeria

The launch of Ava addresses several persistent challenges faced by travellers in Nigeria, including confusing booking processes, missed check-in deadlines, and limited customer support after payment.

These issues are especially common for travellers who book flights primarily on mobile devices.

“Booking a flight should be simple, not stressful,” said Emmanuel Ekokotu, CEO of Flightpadi.

“With Ava, travellers can book flights, receive reminders, and get support seamlessly, all within a chat conversation.”

More Than Just Flight Booking

Unlike traditional online booking platforms, Ava continues to support travellers even after they purchase a ticket.

Key features include:

Flight search and ticket booking

Automated check-in reminders

Seat selection where available

Booking updates and real-time customer support

This end-to-end support helps travellers stay informed and reduces common travel disruptions.

Built for Nigerian and African Travellers

Flightpadi developed Ava with Nigerian travellers in mind, particularly frequent domestic and international travellers who prefer quick assistance through messaging apps.

Ava currently supports major Nigerian routes, regional African destinations, and international flights.

Travellers can start using Ava by sending a WhatsApp message to +1-202-951-5501 or visiting flightpadi.com/ava.

Once connected, users can search for flights, request pricing, and manage bookings through simple chat messages.

Redefining Flight Booking in Africa

The launch of Ava aligns with Flightpadi’s mission to improve travel experiences in Nigeria by combining intelligent technology with reliable customer support.

By introducing a conversational AI assistant, Flightpadi is redefining how travelers across Africa interact with flight booking platforms.

With Ava, flight booking becomes simpler, more accessible, and built around how people already communicate.