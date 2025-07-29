Flight Runways Are Controlled

There are built-in navigational aids along runways to support the captain with smooth take-off and excellent landing experiences. The same applies to the career runway. There are aids and signposts, capable of guiding you to safe maneuvering at all times. Let us consider some of these aids in this week’s career talk.

Career dashboards: These are very critical inputs that help you measure and monitor your entire career horizon. What is not monitored and measured cannot be controlled.

A dashboard of key important elements and factors will provide a very effective means of measuring progress and what needs to be increased, improved, discarded and so much more on your journey path.

Career Visioning: Vision is a roadmap of where you are going. This is also a very critical element from the planning stage, even before you get on the runway. It is often said that if you are not clear about where you are headed, any road will do.

Unfortunately, any road could lead to nowhere or a dead end. A lot of professionals are flying blind in their career journey. You may eventually end up in a destination that you did not plan.

By the way, if you are already headed in the wrong career direction at this moment, locate the next port of disembarkation, then get afresh on the runway. Life and careers thrive on changes.

Nobility Factor: One light that keeps flashing on the career runway is the call to be noble. Nobility should not be synonymous with meekness; it is a landing gear that provides the unique advantage of safety and relationship building on your runway. Nobility helps you think about other runway users and to be selfless in every situation, which in turn paves the path to success.

While it is true and okay to be selfish in your career journey, you must remember every moment that the career runway is an access path for loads of other users. As such, nobility is a call to live and let others also breathe.

Career Code: There is a language and professional code that comes with taking off on the career runway successfully, otherwise, you will confuse or miss important elements of the landing and take- off experiences. Getting this code entails careful observation and understanding, together with a sound interest in continuous learning and development. Furthermore, career code comes with credibility and integrity.

Credibility is built from the track record of what you do repeatedly and for which you have developed a system and process that can be extended to others. Integrity on its part is doing the right thing at all times, even when it is the painful and costly alternative in your career choices.

Integrity on its part is doing the right thing at all times

Every code developed or built on the twin elements of credibility and integrity will surely last a long while. A few other notes to keep in mind as you plough through the career runway include: An efficient use of time is very critical to the entire career journey. Remember time is a principal resource and must be so embraced and utilised.

Your schedule of time and activities must be judicious and razor sharp. Added to this is a dose of creativity, aspiration and imaginations, which continues to inch you forward to perfection and excellence at all times. On a final analysis, your first or current runaway experience may not be as smooth and exciting as you anticipated it to be.

However, do not stop flying. Keep it going as perfection only comes with repeated attempts and it gets better and better. Get on the runway again. Oladapo Akinloye contributes this piece from FasTrack Academy. We are a one-stop knowledge management and skills development Centre.

We help individuals and organisations build the required capabilities to position them for the needs of an ever-changing business world and to optimise their career goals and productivity. Talk to us today. contact@fastrackacademy.org Ikeja, Lagos Nigeria. +234 8038095408.