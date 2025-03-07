Flight Operations’ll Resume At Akure Airport Next Week –Aiyedatiwa

Share

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa says flight operations will resume at the Akure Airport next week.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Wednesday stopped flight operations at the airport following the destruction of some equipment as well as the terminal building and control tower by Monday’s rainstorm.

The development left scores of passengers stranded at the airport.

Aiyedatiwa, who assessed that damage done by the rainstorm at the airport yesterday, described the extent of the damage as devastating. He commended the FAAN for addressing the situation.

The governor said: “The manager of the airport and the contractor have been working at the new terminal. “We are here to look at the state of the airport after the storm two nights ago.”

