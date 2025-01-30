Flight Operations Resume At Kano Airport After Max Air Incident

Share

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) yesterday confirmed that normal flight operations had resumed at Aminu Kano International Airport Kano (MAKIA) after a Max Air plane experienced a nose-wheel landing gear collapsed and a rear tire burst while landing on the runway on Tuesday.

However, the six crew members and 53 passengers onboard did not suffer any major injuries during the incident. But the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) announced the suspension of the airline’s operations for three months.

In a statement, the FAAN Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Obiageli Orah said the aircraft had been towed to Bay 5 for further investigations by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) to examine the causes of the incident.

