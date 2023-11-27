Flight Diversion: FG Threatens To Revoke Licences Of Erring Aviation Companies

…Bans operations of Wet lease flights without Nigerian crew

Following the incident of a United Nigerian Airline bound for Abuja from Lagos, but landed in Asaba, on Sunday, the Federal government has fumed and threatened to revoke the licence of any individual or organisation within the aviation industry, responsible for such irregularity.

This was even as it banned the operations of Wet lease flights, that is purely foreigners, without Nigerians either as a pilot or cabin crew members.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing in his ministry’s headquarters, said that the incidences that have been recorded in the Aviation industry, were a result of failure of regulations.

Keyamo who frowned at a situation where Aviation companies will be so negligent on matters that involve life and death, also noted that such infractions will never be tolerated under his watch.

He said, that he has mandated the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA) to investigate all the incidences involving flights across the country over the past two weeks and report back to him within 10 days.

According to him, both the regulators, airline operators and Aviation service companies must be made to comply with all the rules, and where failure is recorded, those responsible would be adequately sanctioned.

He said, ” preliminary and precautionary steps that we are taking as a ministry, and regulators because of the incident that happened yesterday, where a plane bound for Abuja ended up at Asaba. We have listened to the transcript from the tower to the pilot.

“The transcript is produced by NAMA. It was clear that when the pilot was taken off from Lagos he was headed to Asaba and not to Abuja, whereas the flight ought to be headed from Abuja.

” There was no weather problem in Abuja yesterday. NiMet has also confirmed that there was no weather problem in Abuja yesterday. It was a question of a wet lease plane, where the pilot and crew were all foreigners, Nigerians. That is what a wet lease is all about.

“They were not familiar with Nigerian terrain. From the transcript, we heard the tower kept asking the pilot, to confirm again that you are going to Abuja and not Asaba, and the pilot replied, no I am going to Asaba.

” We all agreed that henceforth all wet list coming into Nigeria, you must have a Nigerian pilot seated on the jump seat with the foreign pilot. Even if it’s a few hours. I have directed the NCCA that within the next 72 hours, they should summon all the Pilots who are operating wet lists in Nigeria for further briefing. They are flying Nigerians and our primary duty is to protect Nigerians.

” Again for every incident that happens, whoever is the regulator within the airline, NCAA should apply the harmer and withdraw their licences of those regulators and blacklist them, just like medical doctors suspend the license of doctors who are negligent in handling patients. Both involve life and death.

” We have also decided that if you are going to have a wet lease in Nigeria, your cabin crew must be Nigerians so that Nigerians can see people in the plane they can interact with. We are reviewing all the incidences that happened within the last two weeks, and the reports will be ready in 10 days time “, he added.