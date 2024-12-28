Flight Cancellations, Delays: NCAA threatens more sanctions

Share

The Acting Director-General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo has lamented that flight cancellations and delays are twin monsters doing incalculable damage to air travel in the country.

According to him, if not nipped in the bud, they have far-reaching implications for passengers, businesses as well as the credibility of the aviation industry and national development as a whole.

Najomo stated this at a meeting he held in Lagos with airline operators and other stakeholders in the aviation industry to find lasting solutions to incessant flight delays and cancellations that have characterised air travel in recent times.

He said the NCAA’s flight operations data record indicates that in September 2024, five thousand, two hundred and ninety-one domestic flights were operated with 2,434 delays and 79 cancellations.

In October, 2024, 5513 flights were operated with 2,791 delays and 111 cancellations recorded.

Air travel, according to him, is not just about transporting passengers from one point to another; it is about doing so with reliability, efficiency and accountability, adding that when delays and cancellations occur, they disrupt plans, cause financial losses, and undermine passenger confidence in our aviation system.

“Today, I wish to address a matter of increasing concern to our industry. Flight disruptions, delays and significant change to schedules and cancellations in Nigeria; this issue has far-reaching implications for passengers, businesses, the credibility of the aviation industry and National development as a whole,” he said.

He however stated that delays and cancellations are sometimes inevitable, but that poor management of these disruptions is not, adding that “It is the responsibility of airlines to ensure that every disruption, whether due to operational, technical, or weather-related challenges, is handled with the utmost professionalism and regard for passengers’ rights, particularly as we are in the Harmattan season with poor weather conditions; that will affect flight operations.”

He reminded all operators of the NCAA regulations on Passenger Rights during disruptions, as outlined in the Nigeria Civil Aviation (Consumer Protection) Regulations, 2023. These regulations are not optional; they are mandatory obligations that ensure that passengers are promptly informed of schedule changes, delays or cancellations.

Regulations equally state that accommodation, refreshments, and alternative travel arrangements are offered when disruptions exceed the acceptable limits, reiterating that adequate compensation is provided where applicable. He however warned that non-compliance with these regulations will not be tolerated.

Going forward, Najomo disclosed that the NCAA will not hesitate to impose the necessary penalties where violations are observed.

“I have instructed my team to monitor and enforce compliance and apply sanctions. My team has engaged the industry in the last year by organizing awareness, sensitization and training sessions for the airlines and the association of travel agents to re-educate them on the provisions of the Nigeria Civil Aviation regulations and airline obligations to passengers in the event of disruptions.”

“This is also extended to passengers to also educate them on their responsibilities as the NCAA will also be joining airlines to enforce whatever penalties will be applicable for unruly behaviour because with Rights comes responsibilities.”

According to Najomo, while they acknowledge the challenges faced by airlines, including infrastructural limitations and operational constraints, he said these challenges should not come at the expense of the passengers.

He advised airlines to invest in robust operational systems that can minimize avoidable delays, ensure transparency in communication with passengers during disruptions, strengthen contingency plans for emergencies or unforeseen circumstances, offer immediately, CARE, refund, reimbursement and or compensation as applicable”.

‘This is not only about compliance with regulations but about fostering trust and goodwill among the flying public.’ He assured that the aviation regulatory body remains committed to supporting airlines in overcoming operational challenges.

“We are ready to work together to identify root causes of delays and cancellations and to implement sustainable solutions. That is why we have called this stakeholder engagement today. However, this collaboration must be based on a mutual commitment to improving service delivery and upholding industry standards.”

