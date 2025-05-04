Flight Cancellation: Airline Passengers To Refund Within 14 Days – NCAA

Share

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reiterated that airline passengers are entitled to ticket refunds within 14 days of flight cancellation, in accordance with its consumer protection regulations.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, Michael Achimugu, who made this disclosure in an interview on Channels Television on Sunday, emphasised that the regulatory body is committed to safeguarding passenger rights.

Achimugu gave this assurance amid growing public complaints over frequent flight delays and cancellations, clarifying that not all disruptions are the airline’s fault.

He added that the NCAA has advised operators to cut down on routes when aircraft availability is limited, rather than overselling tickets for flights they may not be able to honour.

He warned that airlines failing to adjust their operations accordingly or repeatedly breaching consumer protection regulations would face stiffer penalties this year.

“For refund of tickets not purchased by cash, an airline has 14 days to pay,” Achimugu said. “If the airline fails to process within the stipulated timeframe, sanctions will follow.

“Air Peace operates more flights than probably all other domestic airlines combined. Naturally, their disruption rate is higher. However, the NCAA has a duty to hold them accountable where they are at fault.

“If you are operating five aircraft and two develop faults, then you must reduce the number of flights for that day. Do not sell tickets to destinations you might not fly.”

