Flight Attendant Seriously Injured After Falling From Plane

Probe has commenced after a flight attendant working for TUI Airways, fell from the plane as it was preparing for departure.

The incident was reported at the East Midlands Airport earlier as the unidentified crew member fell down, not realising that the stairs were not placed at the aircraft door, as per a BBC report.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) attended and the woman was airlifted to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The attendant was said to have opened the plane door, expecting the stairs to still be attached to the aircraft. But, they were long removed and the unsuspecting victim stepped into a void and fell.

“She opened the door, took a step out and the stairs that were supposed to be there were not there for whatever reason. She fell to the tarmac and I heard she was seriously injured,” one of the witnesses told Nottingham Post.

