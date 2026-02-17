Flick Blames Defensive Lapses For Barca Defeat

FC Barcelona manager, Hansi Flick, has questioned the club’s defensive performance following their 2–1 La Liga loss to Girona FC on Monday night.

Although young centre-back Pau Cubarsi gave Barcelona the lead, the visitors failed to protect their advantage, with Girona punishing key defensive errors to claim all three points.

What Flick Said

Speaking after the game, Hansi Flick, who was candid about the issues that led to FC Barcelona’s 2–1 loss to Girona FC, said, “We defended very poorly, especially in transition. We weren’t well-positioned and struggled to withstand Girona’s attacks.”

READ ALSO:

Despite creating several promising chances in the first half, Barcelona failed to turn their dominance into a comfortable lead. Flick emphasised that a lack of control and costly mistakes ultimately decided the match.

“We needed more control and fewer mistakes. In the first half, we had more chances, but we have to show the hunger to win these matches,” he added.

The defeat leaves Barcelona two points adrift of La Liga leaders Real Madrid. Flick’s side will now focus on their upcoming clash against Levante UD this weekend.