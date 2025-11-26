New Telegraph

Flick Admits Huge Error Against Chelsea, Highlights Positive Lessons

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has said despite the team’s disappointing showing against Chelsea, there were still some positive takeaways from the Champions League clash.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Blaugrana were soundly beaten by their modern European rivals at Stamford Bridge, with a Jules Kounde own goal and strikes from Estevao and Liam Delap helping Enzo Maresca’s side win 3-0.

Hansi Flick

What Hansi Flick Said:

After the match, Flick maintained a composed demeanour despite his team’s concerning display. He reflected on the defeat, noting that the players had been careless with possession, but he also highlighted some positive aspects.

“We made some big ball losses – this was the key today. We had some players making unusual mistakes. But I also saw some positive things, and we have to work on the other things,” he said.

Importantly, he also expressed his excitement at the return of Marcus Rashford and Raphinha. The Brazilian had been out for months, while Rashford missed their LALIGA triumph over Athletic Club due to a fever.

Both players had substitute appearances against Chelsea, as Flick shared his excitement in their return. “I am happy Raphinha is back, and Marcus [Rashford] is at this level and, as I said, I prefer to look positively.”

