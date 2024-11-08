FLEX 2024: 500 African Leaders To Address Learning Crisis

Share

The Africa Foundational Learning Exchange (FLEX) 2024 will bring together over 500 education leaders, including 28 ministers of education and ministerial representatives from 39 African countries, to track progress in addressing the learning crisis on the continent.

Hosted by the Government of Rwanda through the Ministry of Education, the second edition of the event will take place in Kigali, Rwanda, from November 11 to 13, 2024. FLEX 2024 is the largest country-to-country platform for knowledge exchange dedicated to advancing foundational learning.

This year’s edition will focus on efforts to scale successful education initiatives across Africa to reverse learning poverty.

Learning poverty, which is the inability of children to meet basic literacy and numeracy milestones, poses a substantial threat to Africa’s future workforce.

