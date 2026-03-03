‘Fleet Volatility Remains Constraint On Future Airport Growth’

Global passenger demand has recovered strongly, yet aircraft production remains constrained. Experts note that delivery backlogs at major manufacturers, engine inspection programmes that ground narrow-body fleets, and extended flight times due to airspace restrictions are limiting airlines’ deployment flexibility.

At the same time, airports, they said, are advancing multi-billionpound expansion programmes based on long-term capacity forecasts. This divergence between demand, fleet availability and infrastructure planning cycles is introducing further complexity into airport masterplanning assumptions.

The dominant industry’s focus on automation and alternative propulsion overlooks a more immediate constraint, aircraft utilisation and route volatility. Airport infrastructure strategy is entering a phase in which airline fleet constraints and geopolitical airspace disruptions are shaping capacity planning.

Frequent stakeholder engagement, governance discipline and delivery integration are becoming the primary tools for managing that volatility. Aircraft manufacturers continue to experience delivery backlogs and supply chain strain.

Engine durability inspections have grounded segments of next-generation fleets, while production ramp-ups remain below pre-pandemic projections. Airlines seeking growth are competing for limited delivery slots and prioritising access to more fuelefficient aircraft.

As a result, there has been an increase in structural tension between demand growth and fleet availability. As James Bruce, Aviation Market Director, Middle East & Africa, AtkinsRealis, observed, “Right now, there aren’t enough aircraft around the world to meet the demand that there is.”

That constraint shifts the axis of capacity planning away from theoretical passenger growth and towards actual fleet deployment capacity. Airports have historically expanded against relatively stable assumptions about airline scheduling behaviour.

However, those assumptions are weakening due to external limitations on airlines and manufacturers. Bruce stated: “One of the biggest challenges when it comes to airports delivering capacity in the next five to ten years is going to be what happens with airlines and their fleets and their schedule and route planning.”

In addition to constraints in fleet delivery, geopolitics have been a major driver of change across the industry. Airspace restrictions have extended flight durations on several long-haul corridors.

Rerouting around restricted territories has added material block time on selected intercontinental routes. And longer sector times directly reduce daily aircraft rotations and alter fleet productivity. The operational effect has been evident.

Bruce argues, “We’re seeing airlines having to fly two to three hours longer to get to the destination, which means aircraft are in the air for longer, further meaning they can’t operate their aircraft as frequently in a certain period of time.” This isn’t just affecting fleet utilisation but also crew, whereby operating hours are becoming longer on certain routes.

Reduced frequency alters hub bank structures, especially for hubs in certain geographies that serve airlines operating in restricted airspace regions, thereby changing the temporal distribution of passenger flows.

Airport peak modelling, he said, relies on predictable clustering of arrivals and departures. If aircraft rotation patterns shift, the shape of peak demand shifts with them. “I think that is going to influence airports… we may start to see some different shapes and patterns in terms of how the airlines need to operate.”

The implication is that capacity stress may intensify at unexpected intervals, even where aggregate passenger growth aligns with forecasts.