Fleeing Investors’ N385.89bn Cash Out Mirrors Grave Danger

Outflow of investments from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) took a turn for the worst in preceding month of September as fleeing foreign investors pulled total of N385.89billion from the capital market year-to-date.

This amount is 158.83 per c3nt or N236.8 billion higher than the amount pulled out of the market by foreign investors in corresponding period in 2023.

Improved inflows

NGX’s latest Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment Report covering January to September, however, indicated improved inflow during the period under review as inflow rose significantly by N202.06billion or 185.49 pet cent to N310.99 billion from N108.93 billion year-on-year.

Improvement in inflow notwithstanding, a breakdown of activities by foreign investors indicated significant reversals in engagement.

While foreign inflows into the market declined, outflows accelerated between January and June but moderated in July only to spike again in August and September. In the month of January, 2024 foreign inflow stood at N15.78 billion but outflow significantly increased by more than double at N37.33 billion.

Outflow in February increased further to N40.88 billion while inflow improved slightly at N24.93 billion. The month of April saw the highest outflow of N78.25 billion as against an inflow of N42.58 billion.

This trend alternated between improvements and sharp decline in inflow and outflow till September when inflow dropped to the lowest at N11.26 billion compared to outflow of N30.15 billion.

Consolidation

But while foreign investors are checking out, domestic retail and institutional investors are consolidating their hold on the local bourse accounting for 91.6 per cent of gross transactions while foreign investors accounted for miserable 8.4 per cent of gross transactions which rose to a six-month high by 29.9 per centm/m to N493.01 billion in September (August: N379.52 billion).

Analyzing the breakdown, domestic investors inflows surged by 40.2 per cent m/m to N451.60 billion (August: N322.05 billion) due to increases in collections from retail and institutional investors by 59.4 per cent m/m and 15.7 per cent m/m, respectively.

However, inflows from foreign investors dropped for the fourth consecutive month, declining by 27.9 per cent m/m to N41.41 billion in September (August: N57.47 billion), partly due to the exchange rate risk associated with the increased volatility of the naira.

Financial analysts have expressed concerns over the recent trend of high foreign liquidation in the Nigerian Exchange with N311.41 billion worth of investments withdrawn in the first half of this year, 326.2 per cent higher than N73.06 billion in foreign outflows recorded in the same period in 2023.

Foreign investments witnessed a surge, with inflows reaching N540.48 billion, a 272.55 per cent increase from N145.08bn in 2023. Foreign outflows also increased, from N72.02 billion in 2023 to N385.89 billion in September 2024.

Market analysts attributed the trend to elevated yield environment at the fixed income market as well as high volatility of exchange rate of the local currency to the dollar.

“While we expect domestic investors to continue to contribute the most to total transaction value, we think buying activities will be constrained by elevated yields in the fixed-income market.

Also, we expect the sustained volatility of the naira to constrain foreign investors participation in the equities market,” analysts at Cordros Capital stated in their emailed market insights.

Growing interest

A financial analyst, Olaide Baanu, highlighted the sharp increase in foreign capital inflows to N229.07 billion in the first half of the year, up from N72.02 billion in the same period in the previous year, stating that this initially indicated growing interest from foreign investors.

Last line

However, the substantial liquidation value suggests a profittaking sentiment among foreign investors. Baanu, a seasoned investment banker, explained: “While the increased inflows are encouraging, the high liquidation indicates that foreign investors are cashing out their profits, which could destabilise the market.”

