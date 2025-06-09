Fleeing IDP Delivers Quadruplets In Benue

Share

A fleeing Internally Displaced Person (IDP), Mrs. Shidoo Tortiv, has delivered quadruplets in Benue State.

This is just as another mentally challenged woman has also gave birth to twins.

New Telegraph gathered that the quadruplets are two boys and two girls.

Mrs. Shidoo, 25, was displaced by renewed full-scale violence in the state orchestrated by suspected armed Fulani terrorists together with her husband, Mr. Wilfred Tortiv, who hail from Ucha village in Gwer West Local Government Area of the State, and are taking refuge in Kula settlement area.

New Telegraph also learnt that as at the time of delivery, they were not staying at the state’s official IDP camp.

Mr. Tortiv told reporters that his wife gave birth at about 5 pm on Saturday, adding that the delivery was handled by local midwives at home because they could not afford hospital bills.

He disclosed that his wife and the kids are in good health.

The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Aondowase Kunde, confirmed the delivery on telephone denying reports that the woman had been abandoned by the government.

He clarified that “Governor Hyacinth Alia was informed of the mother’s condition and promptly directed that she be taken to the hospital for proper medical care.

“They were taken to General Hospital Naka. Now I am waiting for them at Moses Adasu (formerly Benue State University Teaching Hospital) where they would be given adequate attention.”

Meanwhile, babies of the mentally challenged woman who gave birth to twins, were reported to be in sound health too.

She was said to have delivered in a market square.

A neighbour to the woman, who did not disclose her identity, said, “for almost a year, I have been seeing this woman on my way to work. She always seems happy and calm, unlike other mentally ill individuals who can be aggressive and unpredictable.

“Every weekend, I bring her food and try to clean up her living space. During her pregnancy, I was worried about the lack of prenatal care she received, fearing complications during delivery due to her poor living conditions.

“Nevertheless, she gave birth to healthy twins in the market, which was a surprise to everyone.”

