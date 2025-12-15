Fleeing Bandits’ Drug Supplier ‘Gamboli’ Arrested In Niger

Three weeks after escaping arrest at his home in Anguwan Makera, Kuta, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, a suspected notorious supplier of illicit drugs to bandits operating in the area, 33-year-old Mohammed Sani (alias Gamboli) has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at his hideout.

Following credible intelligence about the illicit drug activities of Gamboli, NDLEA operatives had on November 20, raided his house at Anguwan Makera, Kuta, where they recovered 471.8 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis.

Though he escaped arrest during the raid and has since been in hiding, the manhunt for him eventually paid off on Thursday, December 11, when NDLEA officers acting on processed intelligence traced and arrested him at one of his drug joints in Anguwan Fadama, Kuta.

According to statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, intelligence reports had indicated that Gamboli is a major supplier of illicit drugs to bandits operating in Shiroro Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, NDLEA officers in Abia on Thursday, December 11, raided a clandestine codeine syrupmanufacturing factory at Amapu Igbengwo Village, Umuakpara, in Osisioma Local Government Area of the state. During the operation, operatives recovered a total of 9,015 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 1,152.2kg.

In Enugu State, operatives on Thursday, December 11, arrested Ossai Emeka, 45, along Onitsha – Enugu Ezike Road with 7.2kg skunk, while Enoje Agada, 40, was nabbed along Enugu-Ezike -Ette Road with 94.6kg of same psychoactive substance.

A raid carried out by NDLEA operatives at a notorious drug joint known as “Beere the California” at Ido in Oyo State on Thursday, December 11, led to the seizure of 3.4kg skunk, 1.6kg Colorado, a synthetic cannabis and 400grams of methamphetamine.

The owner of the drug joint identified as “Idowu the killer” is currently at large, while a suspect Ajibade Faruk was nabbed at the joint. Another operation at Idi Oro, Elekuro, Ibadan on Friday, December 12, led to the arrest of Olusanya Abosede, 35, and the seizure of 238.4kg skunk.