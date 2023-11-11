Fleecing The Majority Through So-called Monetisation Policy

A clear indication of why the so-called ‘Giant of Africa’ is drifting can be found in the failure of the Nigerian government to take decisive action in stemming the slide, and even when it makes light-hearted attempts, it often backtracks as soon as another administrator is in charge. Two decades ago, the administration of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo took a momentous decision to try and rein in the spiralling cost of running the government by introducing the Monetisation Policy.

This was initiated by the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission, which recommended the policy when it observed that the nation devotes 60 per cent of its revenue to sustain recurrent expenditure. To ensure effective implementation of the policy, the Presidential Committee on Monetisation of fringe benefits in the Public Service of the Federation was set up by President Obasanjo on November 11, 2002, under the chairmanship of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Ufott Ekaette.

Following the submission of the committee Interim Report to President Obasanjo, and its subsequent adoption by the government, a circular detailing the newly monetised fringe benefits and the modalities for their implementation was issued on June 27, 2003, while July 1, was the commencement date of the pro- gramme.

To sensitise the states on implementation of the programme, an interactive session had earlier been organised on Tuesday, June 17, 2003, to enable both the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to intimate Secretaries to State Governments (SSGs) and the heads of civil service of the states (HCSS) in the 36 states of the federation with modalities for the implementation of the monetisation policy. Incidentally, the states objected to the implementation, insisting that they could not afford it.

On November 27, Chief Ekaette told members of the Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Lagos under the headship of Prof Lai Olurode, that: “Monetisation as a public policy reform must be appreciated in the context of other reforms each of which plays complementary roles with the new overarching economic development strategy of the Obasanjo Administration called NEEDS (National Economic Empowerment Development Strategy).”

of government, including the judiciary, however, for space purposes, I will only mention two – the National Assembly and Federal Civil Servants. The following was approved for members of the National Assembly as part of the monetisation policy: (a) Housing Allowance -100 per cent of Annual Basic Salary; (b) Transport Allowance – 350 per cent of Annual Basic Salary; (c) Utility Allowance – 20 percent of Annual Basic Salary (d) Domestic Staff Allowance – 75 percent of Annual Basic Salary;

(e) Entertainment Allowance – 10 percent of Annual Basic Salary; (f) Constituency Allowance – 150 per cent of Annual Basic Salary; (g) Furniture Allowance – 300 per cent of Annual Basic Salary; (h) Allowance for Employment of Special Assistant – Equivalent of 25 percent of Annual Basic Salary; (i) Vehicle Maintenance and Fuelling – 30 percent of Annual Basic Salary; (j) Recess Allowance – 10 percent of Annual Basic Salary; (k) Severance Gratuity – 300 per cent of Annual Basic Salary (to be paid once in a lifetime) after successful completion of tenure.

The following was approved under the Monetisation Policy for Federal Civil Servants: (1) Accommodation, Grade level 01- 06 (50 percent of Annual Basic Salary); Grade level 07-17 (60 percent of Annual Basic Salary; Grade level 15 & above (75 percent of Annual Basic Salary. Transportation: Grade level 01-17 (25 percent of Annual Basic Salary. Meal Subsidy: Grade level 01- 06 (N6, 000. 00), 07-10 (N 8, 400.00), 12-14 (N 9,600.00), 15-17 (N10,800.00), Permanent Secretary (N16,200.00)’ Utility, Grade level 01-16 (15 percent of Annual Basic Salary), 17 and above (20 percent of Annual Basic Salary);

Domestic Servant: Grade level 15(1 GL 3 step 8), 16-17(2 GL 3 step 8), PS & above (3 GL 3 step 8); Leave Grant 01 & above (10 percent of Annual Basic Salary; Medical: 01 and above (10 percent of Annual Basic Salary to be paid to NHIS); Furniture Allowance: Grade level 01-06 (NIL), 17 and above (200 per cent in five years, that is. 40 percent per annum). Vehicle loan: Grade level 01-05 (100 percent of Annual Basic Salary), 06-07(150 percent of Annual Basic Salary, 08 and above (200 percent of Annual Basic Salary; Driver: Grade level17 and above (1GL.3 step 8).

The monetisation policy was given legal teeth with the passage and coming into effect of certain political, public and judicial office-holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc.) Act, 2002, which was extended by circular to cover all Federal Civil Servants. The law took effect from July 1, 2003, for the designated political, public and judicial office holders, while it was extended, with somewhat modified rates of benefits, to Federal Civil Servants with effect from October 1, 2003.

It was expected that when fully implemented the Monetisation Policy would have minimised the wastage and abuse of public funds and facilities, reduce recurrent expenditure and create a more positive attitude to work among public servants, which would foster improved performance and service delivery in the Nigerian Civil Service. But sadly, due to the proverbial Nigerian factor, there is nothing to show that the Monetisation Policy has been implemented the way it should, and there are no indications that the anticipated benefits of the policy have been achieved.

Rather than reduce the cost of governance, the policy has now seen over 85 percent of public sector expenditure going on overhead costs. According to an August 2018 study published by the International Journal of Innovative Research & Development, “The policy document on monetisation expected that the policy would reduce waste, cost of government and corruption in the public administration. Findings showed that instead of these, the cost of governance and corruption is still on the high side. “Corrupt practices of a different nature are still prevalent in the public sector which has been the bane of national development in Nigeria.

Thus, the policy has not achieved its objectives in this direction. The savings the government were expecting in the implementation of the policy to prosecute more capital or developmental projects in the country were not forthcoming since the cost of governance and corruption have not abated, but are rather on the increase. “In a research conducted by the Premium Times, it was discovered that most ministries, department and agencies have started buying vehicles again for their top officials.”

In the last few weeks, the public space has been dominated by reports that the National Assembly is to splash close to N57 billion on purchasing SUVs for members. Not left out is the executive, which among other things, is also spending N1.5 billion on acquiring vehicles for the First Lady and N5 billion for a Presidential yacht. Such profligacy shows that there is little appetite to reduce the high cost of governance and free up funds for the generality of the citizens. Thus, unless the majority of Nigerians wise up and realise that they need to hold the minority answerable for their plight, there is little hope that their fortunes will change for the better.