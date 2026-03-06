Flavour Warns Men Going After Married Women

Popular Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour N’abania, has stirred social media reactions after warning men against pursuing married women.

Speaking via his verified X handle, the celebrated singer advised men to pray against any temptation that may push them towards another man’s wife.

Stressing his point, Flavour used a mix of English and pidgin, cautioning that such behaviour could ruin a man’s life.

He wrote: “Agu! Pray against oringo Wey go carry you to dey reason another man’s wife.

“If you reach that level, your life don spoil o”.