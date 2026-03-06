New Telegraph

March 6, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Flavour Warns Men…

Flavour Warns Men Going After Married Women

Popular Nigerian singer Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour N’abania, has stirred social media reactions after warning men against pursuing married women.

Speaking via his verified X handle, the celebrated singer advised men to pray against any temptation that may push them towards another man’s wife.

READ ALSO

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Stressing his point, Flavour used a mix of English and pidgin, cautioning that such behaviour could ruin a man’s life.

He wrote: “Agu! Pray against oringo Wey go carry you to dey reason another man’s wife.

“If you reach that level, your life don spoil o”.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

IWD: Akanbi-Alade Urges Stronger Inclusion Of Women In Finance
Read Next

Portable Sends Strong Message To Carter Efe Ahead Of Boxing Match