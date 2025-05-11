Flavour: Switching Lanes With His Style

Share

Nigeria’s super star highlife singer, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour, is respected in the Nigerian music industry for his talent, tenacity and great music.

Flavour’s genre of music is known to have the Igbo tradition undertone to it. The type of music that resonates with Igbo culture, hence, his music is widely played at traditional marriages both at home and in the Diaspora.

His music earned him the nickname ‘Ijele’. A mighty masquerade that has the highest respect in Igbo land.

But recently, Flavour’s fans are beginning to question his masculinity because of his latest sense of style. In August 2024, Flavour got his teaming fans talking about the white crop jacket he wore to his concert in London.

The jacket had a high shoulder detailing with feathers and an open back which reached almost to his waistline. Also, a content creator and businessman, known as Bugzy Dvinci, questioned Flavour in his video if he has started playing for another league, seeing that he shows up at event carrying female looking channel handbag.

Bugzy Dvinci reminded the singer that the title he holds as Ijele, though a nickname, portrays a strong man and dressing like ‘Adamma’ is sending the wrong signal about his personality.

Flavour has always been a music star that loves to look sexy . He always wears his shirts, with a few buttons open.

This sex appeal detail has been a style identity, that can be pointed out in his music videos and photos. He has also admitted that is is part of his selling point.

Glam dude suspects that his style must have gotten him ambassador deal with a few fashion brands, which he must wear to honour the brand.

More so, men’s style has witnessed a few evolution in recent times. Though there are still conservative men, who cannot dare to try certain fashion that crosses boundaries, the quest to look outstandingly unique has a way of pushing music stars adopt new trends.

A famous music star is always on the spotlight. Any slight change in fashion is usually noticed, especially when it looks like one is about to switch lanes.

