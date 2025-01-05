Flavour: Sexy Highlife Singer

Share

Nigeria’s super star highlife singer, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour, was the talk of the town this festive season for personally serenading pregnant women at Enugu State University Teaching Hospital.

He sang encouraging words to the would-be-mothers.

One of the interesting things to note about his visit to the hospital, was the sexy way he wore his shirts.

He always wears his shirts, with a few buttons open.

This sex appeal detail has been a style identity, that can be pointed out in his music videos and photos.

He once admitted in an interview that, looking sexy was part of his unique selling point. The show off of his well toned chest, keeps the girls drooling.

This is one of the reasons this super star makes his days at the gym worthwhile.

Flavour knows his fashion blend and the colours that work the magic for the ladies’ man.

From head to toe, this highlife singer keeps his fashion luxurious and savvy. There is hardly any fashion that does not fit.

He is one of the many celebrities that wear the best looking dreadlock hairstyle.

Flavour’s personal style has all shades of glam that keeps transforming for the better over the years with his music career.

