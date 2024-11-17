Flavour Reacts As Man Asks Nigerians To Hide Chidimma From Him

Share

Nigerian musician, Chinedu Okoli, better known as Flavour has reacted as a man called on Nigerians to take quick measures to hide Chidimma Adetshina from the singer after she secured second place at the 2024 Miss Universe.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Chidimma Adetshina emerged as the first runner-up at the just concluded Miss Universe.

This is coming after she was rejected as Miss South African, denied a win due to her ancestry and it was alleged that she wasn’t South African.

Following her performance, some Nigerians have taken to congratulate her and warn people closest to her to hide her from the musician, Flavour.

@Harri_obi said: “Congrats to us but we are not done with Chidimma yet.

Our next move is to hide her from Flavour N’abania”.

Flavour who reacted to this lamented that he was just minding his business, only to find that he was being shaded.

He wrote: “Minding my business and still collecting stray bullets. A whole Igbo angel. Na God get me ”

Reaction trailing this post;

nabcobafeg03093 said: “See how he turned beautiful Anna Banner into a baby mama.”

instantreloadedbag commented: “Now, they’ve called his attention to Ms Universe runner up”

jannyblizzy wrote: “Flavor Odikwa ka uche gi adi eve chidinma no ”

evitalrepus commented: “She’s not light-skinned so she’s SAFE!”

