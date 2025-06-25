Flavour, Others Storm Awka For Solution Fun City

Share

Ahead of the Grand Opening of the Awka Solution Fun City on Saturday Governor Charles Soludo and Creators in the Entertainment Industry would be brain storming over the establishment of Anambra Nollywood Village in the state.

The Grand Opening of the Awka Solution Fun City would witness a concert of musicians, comedians led by a music mestro Mr Flavour Na Abania as well as Umu Obiligbo among others.

According to the Commissioner for Culture Entertainment and Tourism Mr Don Onyenji; “We have in the Solution Fun City Awka Anambra state, the Country Club, the Family fun center, the games for children and the cenema and of course some fun environment to provide leisure for Anambra people and daispora we have the water pack and six different swimming pools and at the pack we have a lot rides and attractions.

“It was commissioned by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and on the 28th of this month it would be officially opened in a dab fair.

“On the 28th we have arranged comedians , musicians led by our rebound popular musician Flavor who is a native of Anambra state as well as Umu Obiligbo as well as Ojadili and Onye Obodo,” he said.

Onyenji noted that Anambra people have contributed a lot in the entertainment and creative industry hence the planned establishment of a creative and entertainment hub in the state .

“Anambra must take a place in the Committee of the Creatives after Lagos and Mr Governor is very interested in pushing this .

“The setting that day will start at 1 pm with up coming Artists then end up with Flavor and there would be comedy shows .”

He also announced that; “Before that Saturday on Friday 27th the Creatives in Anambra state would hosted by Mr Governor at a dinner a good productive and fruitful dinner for the first time in Anambra state the Governor is inviting the players in the creative industry.

“They include film makers , musicians , content creators and a lot of them as well as fashion.

“At that dinner some discussions would be held to make it big to realize the potentials of Anambra people in a well intentioned and conographed manner.

“At the end of that we shall kick start a collective movement that would really make Anambra state the hub of creative industry where people can invest relax and enjoy,” he explained.

Onyenji stated that the Solution Fun City would not be managed or run by the regular state government agency and would not be leased to anyone.

“It is not going to be leased what government has done is to plan for the sustainability of the Fun City.

“It has been registered as Fun City ltd as a corporate business and Independent of the usual government intervention.

“Mr Governor is always intentional about what he does and we have a Managing Director and CEO of this place who is insulated from public and political interference and his name is Mohammed Farrag and Egyptian Professional in leisure suit entertainment and he has hired his own staff and he is already training his staff giving this place the world service to host international and global tourism.

“This is a return on investment and it would be run as return on investment.

“On the Creative industry meeting with Mr Governor there would be structures like the Silicone Valley and investors would come in to establish a world class facility for the entertainment industry which includes film , music and the rest of them.

“This would be the private sector, the players in the industry and the state government,” he noted.

Also speaking the Managing Director and CEO of Solution Fun City Mr Mohammed Farrag explained that;

“The Fun City is one that we would add value to the development of the entertainment industry.

“We are concentrating on the games will not change and what will make people come back is the variety of entertainment and we shall have gifts for the people to make them come back and we have so many activities that we shall be show casing in daily bases.

“There will be a lot of promotions and if you go to our page on Facebook for that.

“We have made employments in Anambra state and these are graduates and they have been on training on how to deliver services here at the Fun City.

“We shall make them professionals from them and we have employed a total eighty five persons from Anambra state and I am the only Expertrate in this place and as they work they gain experience.

“The cost of the facilities is affordable for people to use and we have compared the cost in other all Amusement parks and entertainment center in the country and we are cheaper than all Amusement parks in Nigeria.”

