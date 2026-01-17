Flavour Advises Critic To ‘Invest In Own Label

Music star, Flavour, has responded to a critic, who accused him of neglecting emerging Igbo artistes. The critic, Charles, alleged that Flavour prioritises personal projects over supporting local talents, pointing to his association with comedian, Odumeje.

Charles wrote: “We have wonderfully talented Igbo boys scattered all over the south east trying to survive in their music career with no verse, no signing, no promotion from these so called Igbo super stars.

@2niteFlavour never deemed it fit to give any of these guys support of whatever kind, instead he’s wasting money and time on a fake pastor and comedian, odumeje.

“He knows Odumeje is a joke and will never have anything good to of- fer, so no fear of Odumeje overtaking him. He believes signing or promoting young Igbo talents will make these guys greater than him, so he’s afraid of them taking over even, when it’s obvious he himself is no longer in charge.

Igbos have the most w!cked and selfish artists and God will pvn!sh all of them for allowing young talents be wasted in Igbo land.

Many of these young talents become jobless and join the unknown gunmen when their music career fails.”

In response, Flavour advised the critic in Igbo to “Jee chuba ego Chuta ego” which means “Go make money” so they can establish their own music label to support young artistes.

He encouraged the critic to take pro- active steps in promoting local talents rather than relying on him. “I have given you people one serious advice for the new year.

Jee chuba ego o. Chuta ego, then start your own label make you help the wonderfully talent- ed Igbo boys scattered all over. Make us proud Odogwu Charles,” he replied.