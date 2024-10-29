Flavour Accuses Kcee Of Copying His Music Style

Share

Nigerian highlife musician, Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour, has accused his colleague, Kcee of copying his music style.

This is coming after Kcee released a song that was rumoured to be similar to Flavour’s hit track.

New Telegraph reports that on Monday, Flavour took to his X handle in a post to throw shade at someone for copying him.

READ ALSO:

He wrote, “Copy copy akaria.”

Meanwhile, Flavour didn’t mention anyone’s name in particular, but it didn’t take long for fans to figure out that he was referring to Kcee who recently transitioned from Afropop to highlife and Igbo cultural music.

Share

Please follow and like us: