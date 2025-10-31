Flash Promo: FirstBank Partners Verve On Free ATM Card For Customers

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) has announced the launch of the Verve Flash Promo, a special initiative rewarding customers with free Verve cards. The campaign, which commenced on October 6, 2025, and will run until January 30, 2026, is exclusively targeted at FirstBank customers whose ATM cards have expired.

The free cards will be issued daily to 131 customers on a firstcome, first-served basis across the bank’s branches, nationwide. FirstBank’s unwavering commitment to convenience, accessibility, and customer satisfaction.

Speaking on the rewards to customers, Chuma Ezirim, the Group Executive, e-Business and Retail Products at FirstBank, said: “The Verve Flash Promo is not just about rewarding customers with free verve debit cards; it is about celebrating our legacy of 131 years of trust, resilience, and innovation in the Nigerian financial services industry.

“At FirstBank, we remain committed to providing customer-centric solutions that enable secure, seamless, and convenient payment experiences.

Partnering with Verve International on these initiatives, including the Verve Good Life promo, underscores our shared vision of deepening financial inclusion while rewarding our loyal customers for their continuous patronage.”

Commenting, Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director, Verve International, noted: “Through strategic collaborations like this with FirstBank, we continue to demonstrate Verve’s commitment to enhancing access to seamless payment solutions for every Nigerian.

“The Verve Flash Promo not only rewards loyal customers but also reinforces our vision of making everyday transactions more rewarding, secure, and convenient. As we extend the Good Life Promo, we remain steadfast in our goal of deepening financial inclusion while delivering real value to Verve cardholders across the country.”