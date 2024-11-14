Flash Flooding: Lagos To Serve Shanties Evacuation Notice

Share

The Lagos State Ministry of Environment (MOE) and Water Resources, yesterday said an evacuation notice would be served to shanties around Kuramo waters to address flash flooding in the state.

The Commissioner, Ministry of the Environment, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, made this known while speaking with journalists after an inspection tour of some drainage and projects around Eti Osa Local Government Area with his team.

Wahab who led a team to visit the Kuramo waters, was displeased with the community due to shanties around the area, saying it was of great concern.

Kuramo waters is very strategic for Victoria Island and we have also had conversations with the contractors doing the coastal road that they must allow the outlet to discharge originally the way it should discharge to the Atlantic.

He added: “This is what we came to certify and also ask them to give squatters a notice to vacate so we can clean up this whole neighborhood. “The community of shanties growing around the Kuramo Waters are major source of concern, security and environmental wise.”

