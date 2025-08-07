Flash Flooding: Lagos Gov’t Sympathizes With Ikorodu Residents

The Lagos State Government has reassured residents of Ikorodu affected by recent flash flooding that swift intervention measures are underway to address the root causes of the disaster and bring relief to the communities.

This follows over 13 hours of intense rainfall earlier in the week, which led to widespread flooding in parts of the area.

In a statement issued Thursday by the Director of Public Affairs, Kunle Adeshina, it was disclosed that top officials from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, alongside representatives from other relevant agencies, embarked on an extensive inspection tour of flood-impacted areas in Ikorodu, particularly Ijede and surrounding communities.

Speaking after the tour, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, conveyed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s message of sympathy to affected residents, emphasizing the state’s commitment to long-term flood control in the area.

“We are here to convey Mr. Governor’s message of sympathy to people affected by displacements and property loss. We’re also here to assess the damage, monitor the progress of the ongoing drainage project, and implement immediate measures to ease the situation,” Akodu stated.

He attributed the incident to the increasing impact of climate change, noting that while the rainfall was unusually intense, such weather events are becoming more frequent globally.

“What happened is a consequence of nature. Climate change is real. That’s why we are investing in resilient infrastructure to better manage these environmental challenges,” he said.

Akodu underscored the importance of completing the drainage infrastructure projects across Ikorodu, assuring that once finalized, they will help drastically reduce the incidence of flooding in the area.

“When completed, the infrastructure will address the perennial flooding issues across Ikorodu,” he added.

The inspection team included officials from the Ministry of Special Duties, who were tasked with assessing the humanitarian needs of residents and coordinating relief efforts.

“The government will ensure the contractor speeds up work to tackle the immediate problems, while also adhering to the project’s timeline,” Akodu assured.

He also called for increased environmental responsibility among residents, urging them to avoid indiscriminate waste disposal and encroachment on the Right of Way.

“We all share the consequences when infrastructure is abused. Environmental violations ultimately come back to hurt everyone,” he warned.

Lending his voice during the inspection, Hon. Abiodun Moshood, member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Ikorodu II Constituency, dismissed rumors that the drainage projects had been abandoned.

“Contrary to some opinions, the drainage project is ongoing. It was flagged off six months ago and has a 12-month timeline. There are six months left before completion,” he clarified.

He expressed confidence that the two-phase project will deliver a lasting solution to flash flooding in Ikorodu.

Also present was the Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde, who said his visit was for a preliminary assessment and data gathering.

“I’m here to collect accurate data and understand the extent of the disaster, so the government can respond appropriately in its humanitarian efforts,” Oyerinde said.

Other senior officials on the inspection tour included: Engr. Mahamood Adegbite, Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Mr. Sesan Ogundeko, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Dr. Femi Osayintolu, Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, Director, Lagos Fire Service and Hon. Tunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba, Chairman, Ijede LCDA.

Flood-affected sites visited during the tour included: Outfall Channel Construction, Gberigbe Road Project (One Fold), Okeletu Road, Unity Estate, Gbopa and Abule-Eko communities, Palm Avenue Collector Drain construction site, Oke-Eletu and Various sections of Ijede and Igbogbo.

Residents were urged to support government efforts by refraining from practices that clog or obstruct drainage systems and infrastructure.