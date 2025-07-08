Flash Flood: Sokoto, Lagos, Ondo, 17 Others At Risk In July –NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) yesterday released its crucial Flash Flood Risk Alert for July 2025, warning that numerous states across the country face varying probable risks of experiencing flash flooding events as the onset of rainfall intensifies.

This flash flood warning aligns with NiMet’s earlier Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) for the year, prompting an urgent call for nationwide preparedness.

According to an infographic posted on NiMet’s social media on Monday, Sokoto State has been identified as a high-risk area for flash floods this month. Also, many others states are listed with a notable risk of flash flooding.

These states include: Kaduna, Zamfara, Yobe, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Jigawa, Adamawa, Taraba, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Delta, Edo, Cross River, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom.

In light of these escalating predictions, NiMet has issued a series of vital advisories aimed at mitigating the potential impacts of flash floods and safeguarding public safety.

The agency strongly urged residents to clear all drainage systems around their homes and communities to ensure the unhindered flow of water.

Furthermore, the public is vehemently advised to avoid driving or walking through flooded areas, as currents can be deceptive and hidden hazards may pose significant dangers.