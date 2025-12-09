Flares To Value: NNPC/Heirs Energies Lead Responsible Gas Commercialisation

The NNPC/Heirs Energies OML 17 Joint Venture on Tuesday took a major step forward in Nigeria’s gas commercialisation drive with the symbolic signing of Gas Flare Commercialisation Agreements under the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) and approved non-NGFCP frameworks.

The signing signals a shift from regulatory approval to full commercial execution, setting the stage for flare gas from OML 17 to be captured and utilised for power generation, industrial use, LPG, and CNG production, aligning with Nigeria’s energy-transition goals and gas development priorities.

Heirs Energies, operator of OML 17, formalised agreements with approved flare-gas offtakers including AUT Gas, Twems Energies, Gas & Power Infrastructure Development Limited (GPID), PCCD, and Africa Gas & Transport Company Limited (AGTC). The partnerships aim to end routine flaring while converting previously wasted gas into economic value.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Upstream Investment Officer of NUIMS, Engr. Seyi Omotowa, representing NNPC Ltd.described the milestone as a demonstration of Nigeria’s commitment to gas-led growth. He said flare commercialisation “is not a compliance exercise, but a strategic pathway to improving energy availability, deepening gas-based industrialisation and strengthening Nigeria’s standing as a responsible energy producer.”

He praised Heirs Energies for its disciplined execution and investments, noting that OML 17 continues to set benchmarks in gas development and upstream performance.

Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, represented by Senior Manager Olalekan Ojo reaffirmed the Commission’s support.

He described flare gas commercialisation as central to Nigeria’s decarbonisation pathway under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 and commended Heirs Energies for its commitment to eliminating routine flaring.

Heirs Energies CEO, Osa Igiehon, said the agreements align with the company’s gas-led strategy focused on long-term value creation. According to him, “Gas sits at the heart of Nigeria’s development journey. Through disciplined investment, credible partnerships and strong execution, we are converting waste into value, strengthening domestic energy supply and supporting responsible operations.”

He noted that the NGFCP and non-NGFCP projects build on recent gains by the OML 17 JV, including increased gas delivery to the domestic market through brownfield optimisation and infrastructure improvements. The JV has also expanded community-focused programmes in healthcare, education and skills development.

With the agreements signed, offtakers will now move into full project implementation in collaboration with the JV, regulators and host communities to achieve commercial, environmental and social outcomes.

The OML 17 NGFCP effort reinforces Nigeria’s position as a gas-driven economy, supporting power generation, industrial growth and responsible resource management in line with national energy-transition plans.

Heirs Energies Limited is an indigenous, integrated energy company focused on responsible operations, domestic gas development and strong community partnerships as operator of the OML 17 Joint Venture.