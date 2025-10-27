Flamingos Set Sights On Italy Clash In World Cup Round Of 16

Head coach of Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos, Bankole Olowookere, says his girls are ready for the tough challenge ahead as they face Italy in the Round of 16 of the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The Flamingos sealed their place in the knockout stage after a commanding 4-0 victory over Samoa on Saturday — a result that earned them qualification as one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament.

Their next opponents, Italy, have been one of the standout teams so far, winning all three of their group-stage matches and heading into the tie as clear favourites.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Coach Olowookere said the match against Italy would be a true test of his team’s quality and preparation.