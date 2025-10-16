Flamingos Edge Paraguay In Five-Goal Thriller

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, rounded off their pre-World Cup preparations in style with a hard-fought 3–2 victory over Paraguay in Casablanca on Tuesday evening.

It was a match filled with pace, precision, and plenty of lessons as Coach Bankole Olowookere’s girls sealed their 12th warm-up game, extending their scoring tally to an impressive 50 goals while conceding just six.

The Flamingos wasted no time announcing their intent, taking the lead inside the opening two minutes. Goalkeeper Elizabeth Boniface launched a pinpoint long ball that found captain Shakirat Moshood, who cleverly laid it off for Mariam Yahaya.

The forward made no mistake, chipping the onrushing Paraguayan goalkeeper to give Nigeria an early advantage. Eight minutes later, Shakirat had a chance to double the lead, but her effort flew just over the bar.

Paraguay found a lifeline in the 15th minute after a defensive error from Christiana Sunday gifted them an equaliser against the run of play. The South Americans grew in confidence, forcing Boniface into two fine saves as the Flamingos briefly lost their rhythm.