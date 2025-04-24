Flamingos Coach Olowookere Confident Ahead Of Algeria Game

Share

Head coach of Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, Bankole Olowookere, says his players are fully motivated and focused on securing a second consecutive win over Algeria as they prepare for the return leg of their 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final qualifying tie.

The Flamingos will face Algeria on Friday night at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida, carrying a commanding 4-0 advantage from the first leg held last weekend at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

Olowookere, speaking to theff.com, praised the team’s commitment and expressed confidence in their readiness for the task ahead.

“Our objective is clear – to win the FIFA World Cup ticket. That is the big motivation,” he said. “Yet, we have been further incentivised by the monetary rewards. My girls will go all out on Friday night.”

Following their emphatic first-leg victory, the team received a financial boost of N6 million from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and philanthropist Kunle Soname. NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau and Soname have both confirmed that similar incentives await the players should they secure qualification in the second leg.

With a World Cup berth on the line, the Flamingos are aiming to complete the job in Blida and book their place at the 2025 tournament.

