FLAM 2025: Adekunle Ajasin Defeats UNILAG To Win Abuja Moot

The 2025 Football Law Annual Moot (FLAM) has amplified calls for greater investment in legal education within the football ecosystem, particularly among clubs, managers, and academy owners.

The event held in Abuja brought together leading sports lawyers from around the world to examine the legal challenges facing the industry, with a special focus on contractual stability in football.

Organised by legal practitioner Pius C. Ndubuokwu, the conference, held under the theme “The Role of International Arbitral Tribunals in Maintaining Contractual Stability in Football,” placed a spotlight on the contractual vulnerabilities experienced by Nigerian players abroad.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Football Law Annual Moot featured 44 universities from seven countries, progressing through three rigorous phases: a written brief competition, virtual oral rounds, and the grand finale.

In a repeat of last year’s outcome, Adekunle Ajasin University and the University of Lagos—who met in the 2024 semi-finals—once again emerged as the top two teams in the 2025 edition.

Both teams impressed the panel of arbitrators led by Georgi Gradev with their delivery, articulation, and command of sports law. Adekunle Ajasin University clinched the championship, earning a $1,500 cash prize, while the University of Lagos finished as runners-up with $1,000. Meanwhile, speaking at the conference, Ndubuokwu revealed staggering statistics on player transfers and rights abuses.

“In the last 10 years, Nigeria has transferred about 17,200 players abroad. Of these, more than 30% have faced contractual violations. Shockingly, up to 80–90% of them are unaware their contracts were breached,” he said. He stressed that FLAM 2025 serves as a foundation for educating players on their rights, noting that poor legal awareness affects not just athletes but the entire football economy. “When players cannot protect their rights, it affects everyone—clubs, lawyers, agents. This programme addresses the core of contractual stability because contracts are the foundation of football. Clubs and academies invest heavily in scouting but often neglect the legal structures that are just as critical,” he added. Ricardo de Buen, a long-standing arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) with over three decades of experience in labour and sports law, reinforced Ndubuokwu’s concerns. He noted that many footballers lack knowledge of their rights and have limited access to legal support in their home countries. “Events like this will improve the capacity of local lawyers, enabling them to better support athletes and even clubs involved in international disputes. Strengthening legal defence for players will ultimately benefit the entire sector,” he said. The 2025 edition of FLAM underscored the pressing need for systemic reforms in football administration, starting with stronger legal frameworks and improved education for players, clubs, and practitioners across the continent.