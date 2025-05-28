FLAIR Summit To Champion Unified Vision For African Women, Youth

Share

The First Ladies of Africa Impact & Resilience (FLAIR) have laid out plans to host a groundbreaking assembly aimed at highlighting the profound impact of women in Africa.

The Summit which will be the Inaugural FLAIR conference will feature leading Women from across the spheres of Business, Policy and Governance in Africa who will join First Ladies from across the continent to amplify the groundbreaking achievements of Women across various sectors.

According to FLAIR Summit Co-founder, Dr. Yvonne Thompson CBE DLL, the summit will serve as a platform for Africa’s First Ladies to unveil transformative, cross-sectoral initiatives designed to tackle pressing developmental challenges.

Dr. Yvonne Thompson who is a distinguished British business leader and the visionary behind the WinTrade Global Women In Business Network, explained that the initiatives are anticipated to encompass vital domains such as education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and leadership—each with a primary focus on empowering women and youth.

The facilitators are expected to address pivotal themes such as redefining women’s empowerment, industrialization, digital innovation, sustainability, and public-private collaboration.

Additionally, the program will emphasize the empowerment of small and medium-sized enterprises and the promotion of regional integration as catalysts for economic transformation.

The inaugural First Ladies of Africa Impact & Resilience (FLAIR) summit will be a three-day summit commencing on June 16, 2025. It will convene decision-makers, investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers for high-level engagement and catalytic dialogue.

The FLAIR Summit is being organized in partnership with prominent collaborators, including the London Stock Exchange, the Financial Times, and key stakeholders from both public and private sectors across the African continent are expected to join the conversations.

“Among the principal collaborators are Elevate Africa, a non-profit organization redefining African narratives through media, and Compass Global, a consultancy dedicated to connecting African enterprises with international markets.

“The summit will illuminate the power of emerging African narratives, particularly as articulated by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, which has unlocked tremendous potential for intra-African commerce and industrial collaboration. Grounded in Agenda 2063 of the African Union and aligned with six pivotal United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the summit acts as a global rallying point to foster measurable outcomes and cross-border advancements,”the organizers disclosed in their statement.

A highlight of the event, which will take place at the Royal Leonardo Hotel, is the collective appearance and leadership of Africa’s First Ladies, who will showcase country-led solutions and unveil joint action plans aimed at accelerating inclusive growth.

Thompson remarked, “FLAIR 2025 is more than a conference; it is a continental call to action. African women are already propelling businesses, communities, and governments. Now, we are amplifying their voices on the global stage to engage in discourse, debate, and deliver enduring solutions for Africa’s future.”

Visits to significant UK institutions, including the House of Lords, House of Commons, and the London Stock Exchange, are also planned.

The initiative aims to reinforce trade, investment, and diplomatic connections between Africa and the international community.

