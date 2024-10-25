Flags Off 1,068km Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway Construction

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government yester – day launched the construction of the 1,068km Section 1, Phase 1A, 3-lane single carriageway Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway in Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Tinubu said the 1068km road when completed will add value to the economy of the region and all states covered by the project. The President, who was represented by Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, assured residents of adequate security for the project.

Speaking in his welcome address, Sokoto State Deputy Governor and Commissioner for Works, Engr Idris Gobir, said history was made in Sokoto, hence the project was becoming a reality.

Gobir noted that the timing of the project was ideal, stressing that road construction was a crucial driver of swift socio-economic development.

In a goodwill message, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Aliyu Bagudu, said the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway is a fulfillment of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

This agenda aims to build infrastructure capable of propelling Nigeria into global development. Bagudu said: “The president always says we have a country to believe in and all should work to put the nation in the right spot.”

