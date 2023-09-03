Flag Designer: Akinkunmi Made Nigerian Brand Trademark Of Honour – NIPR

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has mourned the passage of Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, who designed the National Flag, describing him as having made the Nigerian brand a trademark of honour.

In a condolence to the family of the late Akinkunmi signed by the National President of the Institute, Dr Ike Neliaku titled: “Akinkumi’s Death: The Exit of a Patriot”, the Institute said Nigeria had lost a rare gem and icon of patriotism in Pa Akinkunmi.

“Nigeria as a country has indeed, lost a rare gem and an icon of patriotism at a time in our history when passion for service to fatherland is at the lowest ebb, and the virtue of love for the nation has no place in the hearts of the many citizens”, the NIPR National President said.

Neliaku said Akinkunmi’s work gave a sovereign identity to Nigeria and projected Nigeria’s image in the global space, pointing out that the thorough Green, white-green flag design by the late patriot, made the Nigerian brand a trademark of honour and pride in the comity of nations.

To him, “this has in the past 65 years reflected the fruitfulness, resourcefulness, progress and resilience potentials of Nigeria as

country”.

He said further that ”Pa Akinkunmi played an early reputational role, offering creative and quality services to his nation with a deep sense of nationalism. His work gave a sovereign identity to this country and has projected Nigeria’s image in the global space.

“Again, his work represents a window through which the global community views our great country Nigeria, in the context of who we are, what we represent, our cultural heritage and our never-die spirit in striving to reach the height of success.

He was a man who saw beyond the precinct of tribe, religion and personal gain to place his country, first. This is the virtue that we must as Nigerians, relearn for this country to succeed”, he said.

While lauding former President Goodluck Jonathan for conferring the retired civil servant with the National Honours Award of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) in 2014, the NIPR president appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immortalise Pa Akinkunmi by naming a befitting national asset after him.

“Yes, Pa Akinkunmi is no more, his legacies live on. We pray God to grant the family and entire country the fortitude to bear this great loss”, he added.