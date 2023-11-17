FJSC Nominates 22 Justices For Elevation To Supreme Court

The Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) yesterday sent a list containing names of 22 justices nominated for elevation to the Supreme Court bench to the National Judicial Council (NJC) The names of the nominees, who hail from various geo-political zones in the country, were revealed in an FJSC document. The North Central region has six nominees, while the South West and South South zones have two nominees each.

The South East zone also has six nominees, and the North East has two nominees. The nominated Justices from the South East are: Justice Nwaoma Uwa (Abia State) – Priority, Justice Onyekachi Otisi (Abia State) – Reserve, Justice Obande Ogbuinya (Ebonyi State) – Prior- ity, Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua (Imo State) – Reserve, Justice Anthony Ogakwu (Enugu State) – Priority, and Justice Chioma Nwosu-lheme (Imo State) – Reserve.

From the South South, the nominated justices are: Justice Moore Adumein (Bayelsa State) – Priority and Justice Biobele Georgewill (Rivers State) – Re- serve. From the South West are Justice Adewale Abiru (Lagos State) –Priority, and Justice Olubunmi Oyewole (Osun State) – Reserve. In North Central, the nominated Justices are Justice Jum- mai Sankey (Plateau State) -Priority, Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo (Plateau) – Reserve, Justice Stephen Adah (Kogi State) -Priority, Justice Ridman Maiwada Abdullahi (Nasarawa State) –

Reserve, Justice Baba Idris (Niger State) – Priority, and Justice Joseph Ikyegh (Benue State) – Reserve. From the North east are: Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani (Bauchi State) -Priority and Justice Abubakar Talba (Adamawa State). In the North West are: Justice Muhammad Lawal Shuaibu (Jigawa State) – Priority, Justice Bello Aliyu (Zamfara State) -Re- serve, Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar (Kebbi State) – Priority and Justice Abdullahi Mahmud Bayero (Kano State) – Reserve.