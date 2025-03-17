FJSC Confirms Kabir Akanbi As Supreme Court Chief Registrar

Share

The Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) has approved the appointment of Kabir Akanbi as the Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court effective February 13.

The confirmation was contained in a statement issued by Dr Festus Akande, the Director of Information and Public Relations, Supreme Court yesterday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the appointment followed the retirement of Hajo Bello who attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 in public service.

Prior to his appointment, Akanbi served as the Deputy Chief Registrar in charge of the Election Petition Tribunal Unit at the Court of Appeal headquarters, Abuja.

Akanbi obtained his Law Degree at the University of Ibadan in 2001, and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in 2003. In 2005, he got his LL.M Degree at the Temple University, in Philadelphia, United States of America.

