FJNN: Impactful In Advocating Gender Equality, Female Empowerment

Gender equality and the empowerment of women lie at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and they are vital to fully realising the rights and potential of all persons. Sadly, gender inequalities are still deep-rooted in every society.

Occupational segregation

Women suffer from lack of access to decent work and face occupational segregation and gender wage gaps.

These and other gender related issues are what the Female Journalists Network Nigeria (FJNN) stand to address. The President, Female Journalists Network Nigeria (FJNN), Joy Rademene Asonye, emphasised that FJNN has made a significant impact in the Nigerian media industry by advocating for gender equality and empowerment for females.

Through its various advocacy and empowerment programmes, FJNN has provided a platform for female journalists to network, learn, and grow in their careers.

Workshops

“FJNN has organised numerous workshops, seminars, and training sessions to equip female journalists with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the media industry.

These programmes have focused on topics such as digital media, investigative journalism, and leadership development, empowering women to take on influential roles in the field.

“In addition to its own initiatives, FJNN has collaborated with other organisations to further promote gender equality in the media industry. By partnering with media houses, NGOs, and international organisations, FJNN has been able to amplify its impact and reach a wider audience.

Such collaborations have resulted in joint advocacy campaigns, mentorship programmes, and capacitybuilding initiatives, all aimed at creating a more inclusive and diverse media landscape.

Looking ahead, FJNN aims to continue its efforts in advocating for gender equality and empowering female journalists. By addressing the challenges faced by women in the industry, such as gender bias, unequal pay, and limited opportunities for career advancement, FJNN strives to create a more equitable and inclusive media environment for all.

“Through its advocacy and empowerment programmes, FJNN is laying the foundation for a future where female journalists in Nigeria can thrive and make their voices heard.

The network’s commitment to creating opportunities, fostering mentorship, and promoting gender equality is paving the way for a more diverse and vibrant media industry in Nigeria.”

Personal experience

Speaking on her experience as a female journalist, she stressed that working as a journalist in Nigeria can be a challenging experience, especially considering the numerous obstacles one faces such as unfair compensation and harassment by law enforcement agents and workplace disparity among other challenges.

“It is disheartening that a lot of us still face these difficulties that can hinder professional growth and wellbeing.

My experiences and insights as a female journalist in Nigeria are valuable, and they contribute to a better understanding of the challenges faced by women in the media industry.

I have indeed been resilience and determined to overcome these obstacles. I have continued to pursue my passion for journalism and to seek support from professional networks and organisations that can provide guidance and assistance in addressing these challenges.”

Asonye stressed that the gender gap in the media industry in the country is a pressing issue that deserves attention. Despite progress in recent years, there is still a significant disparity between men and women in terms of representation, opportunities, and influence within the industry.

Challenges

“One of the main challenges is the underrepresentation of women in key decision-making positions, such as editors-in-chief and news directors.

This lack of representation hampers the ability of women to shape the narrative and agendasetting within the media industry.

It also perpetuates gender biases and stereotypes in media content. “Another aspect of the gender gap is the limited access to training, resources, and professional development opportunities for women journalists.

This hinders their career advancement and limits their ability to compete on an equal footing with their male counterparts.

“Women are often objectified, stereotyped, or depicted in traditional gender roles, reinforcing harmful societal norms and attitudes.

This not only perpetuates gender inequality but also undermines the credibility and quality of media content.”

She said addressing the gender gap in reporting requires collective efforts from media organisations, policymakers, and civil society.

“We can close the gender gap, by harnessing the full potential of its female journalists, promote diverse perspectives, and contribute to a more equitable and inclusive society.”

Asonye identified lack of supportive policies and structures within media organisations contributing to the challenges female journalists face.

“There is a need for more inclusive and flexible work environments, such as maternity leave policies, childcare facilities, and mentorship programs.

These measures would not only support women in their careers but also foster a more diverse and inclusive media landscape.

Addressing this requires a collective effort from media organisations, policymakers, and society as a whole.”

Breaking barriers

On women breaking the barriers in their various areas of endeavours, Asonye said: “We have remarkable women in Nigeria who have broken barriers in their careers, showing unwavering commitment, determination, and achieving incredible success.

“These women serve as shining examples of what can be accomplished when talent, resilience, and passion combine.

One such notable name is Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who made history as the first African woman to lead the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Her remarkable leadership skills and expertise in economics have not only put Nigeria on the global stage but have also inspired countless young women to pursue careers in international diplomacy and trade.

“Another trailblazer is Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, a women’s rights activist who fought tirelessly for gender equality and social justice.

“She founded the Abeokuta Women’s Union in the 1940s, challenging oppressive colonial policies and advocating for women’s political participation.

Her legacy continues to inspire Nigerian women to stand up for their rights and break down societal barriers. “In the field of technology, we have Florence Seriki, the founder and CEO of Omatek Ventures, Nigeria’s first indigenous computer manufacturing company.

Her vision and determination have not only revolutionised the technology industry but have also paved the way for other women entrepreneurs to thrive in a traditionally male-dominated field.

“In the media sector, Mo Abudu has made an indelible mark as a media mogul and television producer.

Through her company, EbonyLife TV, she has created groundbreaking content that showcases the diverse stories and experiences of African women.

Her success has shattered stereotypes and opened doors for other women to excel in the media and entertainment industry.

“We must also recognise the remarkable achievements of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, an internationally acclaimed author whose powerful storytelling has captivated audiences worldwide.

Her works explore themes of feminism, identity, and African culture, challenging societal norms, and inspiring women to embrace their voices and pursue their dreams.

“These women, among many others, have shown that with determination, resilience, and unwavering commitment, barriers can be broken, and dreams can be realised.

They have shattered glass ceilings, defied expectations, and paved the way for future generations of Nigerian women to soar to new heights. “I celebrate and draw inspiration from their stories.

Their success serves as a reminder that no obstacle is insurmountable and that with passion and perseverance, women in Nigeria can continue to break barriers and achieve greatness in their careers.

