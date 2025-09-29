Researchers in the UK have found that cans of fizzy drinks could be affecting mental health. A team of German researchers explored the connection between fizzy drink consumption and major depressive disorder (MDD) and found that higher soft drink consumption was associated with higher symptom severity in female participants—and higher levels of eggerthella abundance.

Eggerthella has been linked to inflammatory bowel disease and arthritis, and high levels of hungatella have been cited as a potential cause for bowel cancer. The bacteria have been linked to MDD, after previous studies found high levels of both were found in subjects with depression.

They are mostly found in the large intestine where they help aid digestion and the absorption of vitamins and minerals. The gut microbiome is also involved in regulating the body’s immune system. The researchers were especially interested to see if MDD could be triggered or made worse by two of these micro- organisms in particular, eggerthella and hungatella.

MDD—or depression—is described by the UK NHS as ‘a low mood that can last a long time or keep returning’. The German study, titled Soft Drink Consumption and Depression Mediated by Gut Microbiome Alterations, was published in the medical journal ‘JAMA’. The researchers concluded that soft drink consumption may contribute to MDD through gut microbiota alterations, notably involving eggerthella’.