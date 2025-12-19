Fixture Congestion Grows For Palace After Disappointing Result

After playing two matches in just 48 hours, Crystal Palace now face an even tougher challenge, with a two-legged playoff standing between them and their hopes of European qualification.

Thursday’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Finnish champions KuPS left Crystal Palace outside the automatic last-16 places in the Conference League, Europe’s third-tier competition.

Making their first appearance in major European football, the Eagles finished 10th in the league phase and must now navigate two playoff matches on 19 and 26 February to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

With the demanding schedule in mind, manager Oliver Glasner fielded a weakened side featuring fringe and academy players due to the tight turnaround.

Moments after the final whistle at Selhurst Park, attention quickly shifted to Saturday’s Premier League clash away at Leeds United.

That fixture comes just 48 hours after their European outing and will be followed by a Carabao Cup quarter-final at Arsenal next Tuesday.

Having already been moved from the Europa League to the Conference League because of ownership rules, Palace now face the added strain of two more European fixtures in an already congested calendar.

After already competing in the Conference League play-off round in August ahead of the league phase, Crystal Palace could finish the season having played as many as 68 matches across all competitions, including the Community Shield.

“With the demotion, we got the play-offs in August and with this result we get the play-offs in February,” said Glasner after Thursday’s match.

“The result is not what we wanted. It’s a game we could easily have won.

“The only thing I don’t like is that Leeds now know our starting line-up because there are only 11 players who didn’t start – and nobody will start both games.” Palace Still Alive In Europe But Uncertainty Remains Despite failing to secure an automatic place in the last 16, spirits remain high at Crystal Palace. The Eagles begin their FA Cup defence away to non-league Macclesfield on 10 January, and former England defender Joleon Lescott believes Oliver Glasner can lean on his fringe and youth players to balance the demands of European competition with domestic commitments. “They’ve got Macclesfield away in the FA Cup, the play-offs in this competition, maybe they can play in those games and give some of the experienced players a rest,” New Telegraph reports. Against KuPS, Glasner handed senior debuts to academy prospects Joel Drakes-Thomas (16), Dean Benamar (17) and George King (18), with the young trio showing composure well beyond their years. However, a sense of uncertainty still hangs over Selhurst Park. With Glasner entering the final six months of his contract, Palace’s hierarchy are growing increasingly concerned about the prospect of losing a manager whose reputation has risen sharply in recent months. Discussions over a new deal have been ongoing since March, but there is little indication that the 51-year-old Austrian — who guided Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory in the 2021–22 season — is close to committing his long-term future to the club. Indeed, before Thursday’s match Glasner said: “I don’t think one second about my future. It’s not important right now.” In addition, there doubts remain about the futures of Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton, who are both wanted by other clubs. Who Could Palace Meet In Play-Offs? Crystal Palace will learn their knockout-phase play-off opponents on 16 January. With the draw seeded, the Eagles will face one of the teams that finished 23rd or 24th in the standings, putting them on course for a clash with either Czech side Sigma Olomouc or Bosnia-Herzegovina’s Zrinjski Mostar. As the seeded team, Palace will host the second leg of the tie at Selhurst Park. Will Palace Go All The Way? It may be far too soon for Crystal Palace supporters to start planning trips to the final at Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena, particularly after the club missed out on automatic qualification for the knockout stage. The final is scheduled for 27 May, just 15 days before the start of the 2026 World Cup in North and Central America. To get there, Palace must navigate nine more matches if they are to become the third English side to lift Europe’s third-tier trophy, which was introduced in the 2021–22 season. English clubs have enjoyed recent success in the competition, with West Ham lifting the trophy in 2022–23 and Chelsea following suit in 2024–25. Roma, led by José Mourinho, claimed the inaugural title in 2021–22, while Olympiakos emerged victorious in 2023–24. Leicester City (2021–22) and Aston Villa (2024–25) have also reached the semi-finals, underlining England’s strong record in the tournament. “We have Crystal Palace supporters for 60 years who never saw us win anything,” said Glasner when asked recently about his memories of last May’s FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City, the south London club’s first major trophy. “Ultimately, it’s not about the money – it’s about these emotions, and I see it now when we’re talking about it. “It’s the same when you get married or when your children are born. These moments stay forever.” With Crystal Palace still competing on the European stage, the question remains whether Oliver Glasner can create more unforgettable moments for the club’s supporters.